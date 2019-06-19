

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police say a 10-year-old boy who went missing in Rexdale on Wednesday has been found safe.

The child was last seen at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Lynmont Road and Humber College Boulevard area.

Toronto police said Wednesday evening that they are concerned for his safety.

At around 9 a.m. on Thursday, police confirmed that the boy had been located and is in good health.