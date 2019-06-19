Boy, 10, who went missing in Rexdale has been found safe
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019 10:22PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 20, 2019 9:12AM EDT
Toronto police say a 10-year-old boy who went missing in Rexdale on Wednesday has been found safe.
The child was last seen at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Lynmont Road and Humber College Boulevard area.
Toronto police said Wednesday evening that they are concerned for his safety.
At around 9 a.m. on Thursday, police confirmed that the boy had been located and is in good health.