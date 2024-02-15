A 12-year-old Oshawa boy is facing multiple criminal charges after he allegedly recorded a Snapchat video in which he was seen brandishing a loaded firearm and threatening to shoot multiple individuals.

Police say that officers were first contacted about the video on Sunday morning.

The authorities say that a search warrant was then executed at an address in the Bloor Street and Ritson Road area. The suspect was taken into custody without incident at the time.

During the execution of the search warrant a firearm and ammunition was also seized, police say.

The suspect, who cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing seven charges, including two counts of uttering threats.

Police continue to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to come forward.