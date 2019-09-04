

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 12-year-old boy was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough’s Wexford neighbourhood during the morning rush hour on Wednesday.

Police say that the incident happened in the intersection of Victoria Park and Surrey avenues just after 8 a.m.

The victim was subsequently transported in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Police say that the involved driver remained on scene.

The intersection is closed to allow for a full investigation.