Boy, 12, in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019 9:10AM EDT
A 12-year-old boy was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough’s Wexford neighbourhood during the morning rush hour on Wednesday.
Police say that the incident happened in the intersection of Victoria Park and Surrey avenues just after 8 a.m.
The victim was subsequently transported in serious but non-life threatening condition.
Police say that the involved driver remained on scene.
The intersection is closed to allow for a full investigation.