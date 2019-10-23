

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 12-year-old boy is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Ajax, Durham police say.

Emergency crews were called to Hickman Drive, west of Pickering Beach Road, for reports of a collision.

Police said the boy was struck by a car while riding his bike.

He was taken by ambulance to Ajax-Pickering hospital with head injuries.

His injuries considered non-life-threatening, police said.

The cause of the crash is unknown.