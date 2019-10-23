Boy, 12, suffers head injuries after being struck by vehicle in Ajax
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, October 23, 2019 6:46PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 23, 2019 7:35PM EDT
A 12-year-old boy is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Ajax, Durham police say.
Emergency crews were called to Hickman Drive, west of Pickering Beach Road, for reports of a collision.
Police said the boy was struck by a car while riding his bike.
He was taken by ambulance to Ajax-Pickering hospital with head injuries.
His injuries considered non-life-threatening, police said.
The cause of the crash is unknown.