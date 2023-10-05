A 13-year-old boy from the Niagara region has been arrested and charged after he allegedly fled the scene of a late September collision that seriously injured a woman while operating one of two vehicles police say he'd stolen from his family's home that week.

A release issued by Niagara region police on Thursday said the collision took place just after 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 29 at the intersection of Elm Street and Ridge Road North in Fort Erie, Ont.

Before arriving at the scene of the collision, officers learned that one of the vehicles fled, the release said.

Responding officers located the other driver, a woman in her 20s, at the scene of the collision with serious injuries. She was transported to hospital.

Soon after, investigators found a damaged green 2000 Chrysler Cirrus parked nearby. Officers, alongside NRPS’ K9 Unit, searched the area but could not locate a suspect, they said.

Through further investigation, detectives discovered that the Chrysler had been stolen from the suspect's family member's home earlier in the day, the release said.

Days later, on Oct. 2, the suspect allegedly returned to the family home and stole a 2000 Yahama Venture motorcycle, which was found abandoned near Burbank Trail and Linberg Drive.

On Oct. 3, a 13-year-old boy from Fort Erie was arrested and charged with two counts of motor vehicle theft and one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

The accused, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was ordered to remain in custody during an Oct. 4 bail hearing. His next court date is Oct. 6.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1022300.