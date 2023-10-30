A 13-year-old has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a 15-year-old in Pickering, Ont. on Friday.

It happened at around 6:25 p.m., in the area of Kingston Road and Orchard Valley Court, according to Durham police.

When police arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a stab wound. He was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the victim knew the suspect, who had taken off from the scene before police arrived.

On Sunday, police said he, accompanied by his guardians, turned himself in and he was taken into custody without incident.

The 13-year-old boy from Pickering is facing charges of assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and failure to comply with an undertaking.

The charges have not been tested in court.

The accused's identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Det-Const. Chrzan at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2565, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).