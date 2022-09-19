A 13-year-old boy is facing charges after a fellow teen was critically injured in an altercation in Bradford West Gwillimbury last week.

South Simcoe police say that they began an investigation on Sept. 14 after being notified about a 13-year-old boy who collapsed shortly after arriving home from school.

The boy was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he remains.

The circumstances surrounding the altercation remain unclear, though police say that some of it may have been captured on a video that is circulating on social media.

“Police are appealing to anyone who has the video to submit it anonymously to Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com or call the anonymous tip line at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS),” a news release issued on Monday states.

Police say that the suspect has been charged with one count of aggravated assault. He has been released from custody pending a future court date.