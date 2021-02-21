Boy, 13, killed after being hit by train while walking dog along tracks in Springwater, Ont.
The Canadian Press
TOWNSHIP OF SPRINGWATER - Provincial police say a 13-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a train while walking his dog in the Township of Springwater, Ont.
Police say the incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Sunday.
They say the boy was walking his dog on the Canadian Pacific railway track when he was struck.
Investigators say he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Huronia West OPP, the OPP Forensic Identification Service and CP Rail police are all investigating.
The boy's name has not been released.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2021