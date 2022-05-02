Boy, 13, slashed with knife at Christie Pits park: police
A Toronto police officer is seen downtown on Sunday, March 6, 2022. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Monday, May 2, 2022 1:02PM EDT
A 13-year-old boy is in hospital after he was slashed in the arm with a knife at Christie Pits park on Monday afternoon.
Toronto police Const. Laura Brabant said officers were called to the park at 12:09 p.m. for a report of an assault involving a 13-year-old boy.
The victim reportedly suffered a slashing injury to his arm caused by a knife.
Paramedics took him to hospital and his exact condition is not known.
Officers said the suspect involved fled the scene before they arrived.