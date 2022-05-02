A 13-year-old boy is in hospital after he was slashed in the arm with a knife at Christie Pits park on Monday afternoon.

Toronto police Const. Laura Brabant said officers were called to the park at 12:09 p.m. for a report of an assault involving a 13-year-old boy.

The victim reportedly suffered a slashing injury to his arm caused by a knife.

Paramedics took him to hospital and his exact condition is not known.

Officers said the suspect involved fled the scene before they arrived.