A 14-year-old boy allegedly pepper sprayed someone before stealing their motorcycle in Scarborough earlier this month.

Toronto police said the incident happened on Aug. 12, at around 8:50 p.m., in the area of Kingston Road and Celeste Drive.

The victim had arranged to meet with three people to sell a motorcycle, police said. When the victim arrived at the agreed upon meeting place, one suspect allegedly sprayed him in the face with pepper spray.

Police said two suspects ran away from the scene, while a third took off in the victim’s motorcycle.

A boy was seen on the stolen motorcycle by Ontario Provincial Police about a week later on Aug. 18.

Police said he evaded arrest at the time but was later brought into custody on Sunday, Aug. 20.

The 14-year-old boy is facing one count of robbery with offensive weapon, one count of disguise with intent, and one count of assault with a weapon.

The charges have not been proven in court. The suspect cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said there are two outstanding suspects, who are also believed to be in their teens.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.