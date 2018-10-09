

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 14-year-old boy is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly approached three teenage boys demanding money while carrying a pepper spray can meant for dogs on a residential street in Oshawa on Monday afternoon.

Durham Regional Police say that at 12:30 p.m. Monday, a suspect approached three teenage boys on Tall Pine Avenue in Oshawa.

The suspect allegedly demanded the boys hand over some money.

The suspect then allegedly drew a can of “dog pepper spray” and sprayed it in one of the boy’s faces.

He then fled the scene on foot without obtaining any money.

The three boys went to a nearby home and called police.

Investigators said they located the suspect a short time later and took him into custody.

He cannot be identified per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He was charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, assault with a weapon, administer noxious substance and four other offences.

The accused was released on a promise to appear at a later date.