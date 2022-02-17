A 14-year-old boy has been charged, and two other teenagers are still being sought by police after a TTC bus operator was stabbed in North York Wednesday.

It happened in the area of Keele Street and Ingram Drive just before 1 p.m.

Toronto police said a group of young men boarded a TTC bus and became involved in an argument over fares with the driver.

After pulling over, police said, the altercation continued outside the bus, where the suspects allegedly attacked the driver and stabbed him multiple times.

The driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. Police said he is expected to make a full recovery.

On Thursday, police announced that a 14-year-old Toronto boy was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Two Black male suspects between the ages of 15 and 17 remain outstanding, police said.

The first one has a thin build, stands five-foot-six and was wearing dark clothing. The other has a medium build, stands five-foot-seven and was wearing a dark blue winter jacket.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).