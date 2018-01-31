Police say they are searching for a 14-year-old boy who allegedly stabbed a man near the city’s St. James Town neighbourhood early this morning.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight in a park near Sherbourne and Linden streets.

Police say the male victim, who is believed to be in his 50s, and a 14-year-old boy were involved in an altercation in the area. Words were exchanged and police say the man was stabbed at some point during the dispute.

The man sustained minor injuries and required a few stitches.

The suspect has not yet been apprehended.