A 15-year-old boy has been charged after allegedly stabbing another teenager at Pickering GO station on Thursday.

Durham police said they were called to the train station on Bayly Street at 4:20 p.m. for an assault.

Two teenage boys were involved in a verbal altercation on board a Durham Regional Transit bus when one of them stabbed the other, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, officers shortly located the suspect at the GO station and took him into custody.

The suspect, a 15-year-old Oshawa boy, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public. He was released on an undertaking to his guarding.

Police said the stabbing was an isolated incident and that the victim and suspect knew each other.