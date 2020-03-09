

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 15-year-old boy is facing dozens of charges in connection with a string of armed robberies at retail stores across the city.

Police say that the suspect is believed to have committed 10 robberies between Dec. 4 and March 4.

They say that in each of the robberies, a suspect entered a store wearing a disguise and armed with a knife.

He would then allegedly make demands for money and products and threaten to “stab” employees if they did not cooperate, police say.

The suspect allegedly took a quantity of cash and liquor during the course of the robberies.

In a news release issued on Monday, police confirmed that a 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the robberies.

He is charged with 40 offences, including 10 counts of robbery with an offensive weapon.

The suspect’s name cannot be released under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.