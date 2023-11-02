A 15-year-old boy is facing charges in connection with a gunpoint carjacking in Burlington over the weekend.

Police say that a victim was parking their SUV near Appleby Arena at around 3:10 p.m. on Sunday when a group of three males exited a pickup truck and pointed a gun at them, demanding their keys.

Police say that the suspects then fled the scene in the stolen SUV and the pickup truck.

Police subsequently located the SUV unoccupied in Hamilton and observed a group of males nearby in a white Mercedes.

Police say that when officers attempted to apprehend the group, they sped away in the Mercedes, striking a police cruiser in the process.

The 15-year-old suspect was then taken into custody a short time later.

Police say that he is charged with six offences, including robbery with a firearm.