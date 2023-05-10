A 15-year-old boy who was critically injured after climbing on top of a moving TTC subway car last week has died, police said.

Officers responded to the incident at Warden Station on May 1 after the boy “came into contact with an unknown object” while on top of the subway.

Police said he suffered a “catastrophic” head injury and was rushed to hospital.

Toronto police confirmed to CTV News Toronto on Wednesday that the boy died on May 3.

Officers said an investigation has determined that the death was non-criminal in nature and is being classified as “death by misadventure.”

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.