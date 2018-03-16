

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 15-year-old boy is in hospital after being shot multiple times in an underground parking garage in Flemingdon Park late last night.

Police were called to the parking garage on Rochefort Drive, near Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue, shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday.

The teen was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police said the boy is undergoing surgery and is expected to survive.

No other injuries have been reported in connection with the shooting.

There is no information so far about suspects.