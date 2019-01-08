

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 16-year-old boy is in custody after he allegedly brought a replica handgun to a high school in North York on Tuesday morning.

Toronto police say they received a 911 call directing them to Avondale Secondary Alternative School on Silverview Drive, south of Cummer Avenue, at 10:52 a.m. for a report of a gun seen by a student.

Investigators said a boy believed to be 16 years-old brought a handgun to school in his backpack.

Officers arrived at the scene, seized the gun and arrested the teen.

Const. Jen Sidhu said no lockdown or hold and secure measure was ordered as the arrest occurred quickly.

Police later said the firearm seized was a replica not capable of live fire.