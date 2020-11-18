A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Etobicoke in April that left a man seriously wounded.

On April 17, Toronto police were called to Dixington Parkette, in the area of Dixon Road and Islington Avenue, around 1 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Police said a group of people, including a 16-year-old boy, got into a white vehicle and left the parkette.

It is alleged that the group drove to Driftwood Parkette, in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue, where they fired shots into a parking lot.

The group then returned to Dixington Parkette.

While the boy was standing outside the vehicle, he allegedly shot a 22-year-old man multiple times.

When officers arrived, they found the victim lying behind a building.

The victim was transported to a trauma centre.

On Monday, the boy, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested.

He has been charged with attempted murder, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, possessing a restricted firearm without holding a license, possessing a loaded regulated firearm, careless use of a firearm, and possessing a firearm while prohibited.

He appeared in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.