

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the death of a 22-year-old man who was found with obvious signs of trauma in Brampton on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to a pathway on Queen Mary and Heathwood drives shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Police said officers located a male victim unconscious and without vital signs.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

On Friday, police said a suspect was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The identity of the 16-year-old will not be released as per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The suspect is scheduled for a bail hearing on Friday.

This is an ongoing investigation, police said, and anyone with information is being asked to contact the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau or Crime Stoppers.