

The Canadian Press





PICKERING, Ont. - Police say a 16-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly stabbing another teen in Pickering, Ont.

Durham regional police say the incident happened early Saturday, when the two boys got into an argument.

Investigators say a 17-year-old suffered serious injuries after being stabbed.

They say officers found a suspect nearby.

The boy, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.