A family gathering in Hamilton Sunday night ended in tragedy after a 22-year-old man fatally stabbed his 16-year-old cousin, say police.

Speaking to the media Monday afternoon, Hamilton Police Det. Sgt. Sara Beck said officers arrived at a residence on Cadham Boulevard in the city’s East Mountain neighbourhood shortly after 10 p.m. after receiving “multiple” 911 calls.

A 16-year-old boy was found at the residence suffering from a stab wound, police said. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Laureano Bistoyong, 22, whom police said is the victim’s cousin, was identified as the suspect. Officers were unable to locate Bistoyong following a preliminary search of the area.

On Monday morning, the suspect was located in a vehicle -- that police say he did not own – a few kilometres away from the scene after he was discovered by a member of the community.

He was arrested without incident and charged with first-degree murder.

Beck stayed tight-lipped on the circumstances leading up to the stabbing. She would only say that “there was something that led to an incident” that ended with the victim being fatally stabbed inside a residence.

The victim is from Hamilton and has not been identified as per the family’s wishes, she said.

“They are just so devastated. We’ve spoken with (the family). We’ve been with them in terms of victims services and they’re just together now supporting each other,” she said, adding that the family has requested privacy at this time.

As many as 12 to 15 family members and friends were present at Sunday’s gathering.

Beck said Bistoyoung lived at the residence and the 16-year-old victim was visiting with his family.

She added there were “many witnesses” who have since come forward and that the charge of first-degree murder is “appropriate” based on the interviews they’ve conducted.

Police are still processing the scene for the weapon.

Bistoyong is set to appear in court on Monday afternoon.