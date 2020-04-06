Boy, 16, identified as victim found fatally shot in Thorncliffe Park
Published Monday, April 6, 2020 10:49PM EDT
Toronto police have identified a teenager who was found with fatal gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in Thorncliffe Park over the weekend.
Police received a call about a shooting at 5 Leaside Park Drive at around 10:40 p.m. on April 5.
Officers arrived at the scene and found a male with apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.
On Monday police identified the victim as 16-year-old Nazirullah Abdul-Rashid of Toronto.
“Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area of 5 Leaside Park Drive between 10 - 11 p.m., on Sunday, April 5, 2020, and heard or saw anything out of the ordinary, to speak with investigators,” police said in a news release Monday.
Police tweeted Sunday that people were seen fleeing the area after shots were fired.
No information has been released so far about possible suspects.