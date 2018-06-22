Boy, 16, in serious condition after stabbing in Brampton
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Friday, June 22, 2018 11:03PM EDT
A 16-year-old boy is in serious but stable condition after he was stabbed near a park in Brampton on Friday night.
Peel Regional Police say they were called to the area of Vodden Street East and Rutherford Road North at about 10 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.
They arrived to find the teen suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.
Officers assisted by a canine unit searched the area.
No suspect information was immediately available.