

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 16-year-old boy is in serious but stable condition after he was stabbed near a park in Brampton on Friday night.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to the area of Vodden Street East and Rutherford Road North at about 10 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

They arrived to find the teen suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Officers assisted by a canine unit searched the area.

No suspect information was immediately available.