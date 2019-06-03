

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 16-year-old boy has been taken to hospital following a shooting outside a library in Vaughan.

It happened in the parking lot of the Pierre Berton Resource Library on Rutherford Road, near Islington Avenue, Monday afternoon.

York Regional Police said the teen was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The library’s parking lot has been cordoned off as police investigate the shooting.

A hold and secure order was briefly in place at nearby Emily Carr Secondary School, but has since been lifted, police said.