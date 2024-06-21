A teenage boy has been rushed to hospital after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Etobicoke on Friday evening.

Police say the collision took place just after 6 p.m. near Prince Edward Drive and Bloor Street West.

The youth, a 16-year-old boy, was transported to hospital. Details on his condition were not released.

The driver remained at the scene, according to police.

Prince Edward Drive, south of Bloor, is closed in both directions.