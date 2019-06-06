

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 17-year-old boy is now facing charges and police are looking for three other suspects in connection with a shooting that took place outside a library in Vaughan on Monday.

York Regional Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Pierre Berton Resource Library on Rutherford Road at around 1:45 p.m. on June 3.

Officers did not find any immediate signs of a shooting, but later learned that a 16-year-old boy – a student at nearby Emily Carr Secondary School – had been driven to hospital with a minor gunshot wound.

Police said the victim had been involved in an altercation in the parking lot of the library when the shooting occurred.

In a news release Thursday, police said they have now charged a 17-year-old boy with accessory after the fact – attempted murder and accessory after the fact – discharge firearm with intent. The boy cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said they are now looking for three other male suspects, one of them armed with a handgun.

Anyone with further information is being asked to contact police.