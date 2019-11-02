Boy, 17, dead, three others hospitalized in two-vehicle crash in Welland
Two Ontario Provincial Police cruisers are seen in this undated file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, November 2, 2019 10:47PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, November 2, 2019 10:49PM EDT
WELLAND, Ont. - Provincial police say a 17-year-old boy has died after a two-vehicle crash in Welland, Ont., that sent three others to hospital.
Officers say it happened on Friday evening, when an SUV and a car collided.
They say the boy died at the scene, while a second 17-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital in critical condition.
Two others in the same vehicle - a 25-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man - were brought to hospital with minor injuries.
Police say the 20-year-old man driving the other vehicle was not hurt.
Investigators have not laid any charges.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2019.