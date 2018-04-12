

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 17-year-old boy is in serious but stable condition in hospital after he was shot in Scarborough’s Malvern neighbourhood on Wednesday night.

Police said they were called to a building in the area of Neilson and Tapscott roads at about 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

They arrived to find a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to Sunnybrook hospital via emergency run in life-threatening condition but his condition has been upgraded to serious.

Investigators say the shooting occurred outside of the building.

Anyone with information is asked to call 42 Division.