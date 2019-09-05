

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say a two-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after he was run over in a driveway in Clarington.

The incident occurred in the area of Perry Avenue, near Regional Road 57 and Taunton Road, at around 10:20 a.m.

Police say the child’s lower extremities were run over by a pickup truck in a private driveway.

He has been transported to hospital for treatment via air ambulance and his injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

Durham Regional Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.