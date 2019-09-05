Boy, 2, struck by vehicle in Clarington driveway: police
A toddler was struck in the driveway of a home in Clarington on Thursday morning. (Janice Golding/ CTV News Toronto)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, September 5, 2019 11:18AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 5, 2019 12:13PM EDT
Police say a two-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after he was run over in a driveway in Clarington.
The incident occurred in the area of Perry Avenue, near Regional Road 57 and Taunton Road, at around 10:20 a.m.
Police say the child’s lower extremities were run over by a pickup truck in a private driveway.
He has been transported to hospital for treatment via air ambulance and his injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening.
Durham Regional Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.