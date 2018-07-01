Boy, 4, critical after being struck in Mississauga
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, July 1, 2018 10:10PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 1, 2018 10:36PM EDT
A four-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.
It happened on Goreway Drive near Morning Star Drive at around 9:40 p.m.
The child’s mother was also struck and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, Peel Paramedic Services said.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.