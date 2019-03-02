

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A four-year-old boy is in hospital recovering from lower body injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Parkdale neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police say they were called to Macdonnell and Pearson avenues at 12:50 p.m. for a report of a child struck by a car.

They arrived to find a four-year-old boy conscious and breathing at the scene. He was suffering from an unspecified lower body injury.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the driver involved remained at the scene.