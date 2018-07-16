

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





An autopsy has confirmed that the “sudden death” of a six-year-old boy in Hamilton last week was the result of a fall from an apartment balcony.

According to a news release issued by police on Monday, an autopsy found the death to be “non-criminal.”

Last Wednesday, Hamilton police and paramedics were called to an apartment building near Young and John streets around 5 p.m., where they found a young child lying on the ground.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Last week, police confirmed that the child’s family was home at the time of the incident and that the event originated from the sixth floor of the apartment building. Police said they were investigating the incident as a “sudden death.”

Monday afternoon, police confirmed that the child had fallen from a sixth floor balcony.

No one is being charged in connection with the fatality.