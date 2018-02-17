

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A six-year-old boy was found unbuckled in a car abandoned by a suspected impaired driver who allegedly blew more than four times over the legal limit in Milton on Saturday night.

Halton Regional Police say that at about 8 p.m. Saturday they began receiving reports from members of the public of a driver hitting curbs and swerving his vehicle in the area of Farmstead Drive and Louis St. Laurent Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a vehicle matching the description given by callers, driving in a field behind Boyne Public School on Louis Saint Laurent Avenue.

The driver was stopped and police said they found the boy, believed to be the driver’s son, unbuckled in the back seat.

The driver was detained and the boy’s mother was called to the scene to retrieve the boy.

Police said the mother told them she “was that her estranged husband was driving around with their son in his vehicle.”

The driver was brought to Halton Regional Police 12 Division where he allegedly blew more than four times the legal limit of 80milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

He was held in custody to get sober. He will be charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and Highway Traffic Act offences, police say.

He was not identified in order to protect the identity of his son.