

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A six-year-old boy has been located and is safe after Niagara Regional Police issued an Amber Alert to find him on Sunday.

Police said the boy was with his 44-year-old father and issued the alert around 12:45 p.m.

The pair was believed to be driving in a gold 2016 Mercedes SLK with an unknown license plate.

Police characterized the incident as a "possible child abduction," that may have occurred in St. Catharines.

At about 1:23 p.m., multiple Ontario police services said the boy was found and was in good health.

Officers said the boy's father surrendered himself to police in St. Catharines and brought his son with him when he became aware of the Amber Alert naming him.

Police say the father has been arrested but no charges have been laid and the investigation is ongoing.