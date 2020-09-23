Boy, 6, missing in Bruce Peninsula found safe
An Ontario Provincial Police lands at a farm in Renfrew, Ont., on Tuesday, July 31, 2007. (CP PHOTO/Fred Chartrand)CANADA
Web staff, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, September 23, 2020 5:43AM EDT
A six-year-old Ontario boy who went missing from a home on the Bruce Peninsula on Tuesday was found early Wednesday morning with the help of a police helicopter.
West Region OPP said the boy, who went missing from a home on Mapleport Crescent in South Sauble Beach sometime before 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday, was spotted in some woods less than one kilometre away from where he was last seen.