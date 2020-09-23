

Web staff, CP24.com





A six-year-old Ontario boy who went missing from a home on the Bruce Peninsula on Tuesday was found early Wednesday morning with the help of a police helicopter.



West Region OPP said the boy, who went missing from a home on Mapleport Crescent in South Sauble Beach sometime before 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday, was spotted in some woods less than one kilometre away from where he was last seen.