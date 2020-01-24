

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are continuing to search for suspects after a seven-year-old boy was struck by bullets that came flying through a Hamilton home on Thursday night.

The incident occurred at a house on Gordon Street, located near Barton Street East and Gage Avenue North, at around 8 p.m.

Speaking to CP24 on Friday morning, a neighbour said he was sitting at his computer when heard two gunshots ring out on Thursday night.

He said when he went outside, he heard a woman yelling inside a nearby home.

“I walked through the front door and her son was laying on the floor at the end of the hallway. He had two gunshot wounds, one to the lower left abdomen and one to the left hand,” the neighbour said.

“I wrapped his left hand, put pressure on the abdomen. He said it hurt and he couldn’t breathe so I sat him up a little bit and he said that was better. He just kept asking me if he was going to die.”

The boy was rushed to hospital with critical injuries but police now say he is expected to survive.

The bullets, police say, came from outside the home.

Another neighbour spoke to CP24 on Friday and described the wounded child as a "sweet little boy."

"Nobody deserves to have that done but especially not a child," he added.

Deputy police chief Frank Bergen told reporters at the scene Thursday that the boy is the city’s first shooting victim of the year.

"This is unacceptable," Bergen said. “This is a time when our community has to stop and understand what the proliferation of guns are doing in our community.”

Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the case can contact Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.