

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





An eight-year-old boy was sexually assaulted while in the toy section of a Rexdale department store on Thursday morning.

Investigators said the young child was shopping with a woman at the store, located in the area of Islington Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard, at around 10 a.m.

When the boy ventured into the toy section of the store, police said he was followed around by an unknown man who allegedly sexually assaulted him.

A surveillance camera image of a suspect wanted in connection with this investigation has been released by officers. He has been described as a five-foot-nine male with a medium build and short black hair. Police said he was wearing a bluish/grey button-up shirt with blue jeans and a dark backpack at the time.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-2300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).