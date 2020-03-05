

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An eight-year-old boy has been transported to hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Thursday afternoon.

Peel police say the child was struck near Destination and Angel Stone drives shortly after 3:30 p.m.

He has been taken to a trauma centre for treatment, police confirm, and his injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.