A nine-year-old boy who was last seen Friday, Aug. 12 at about 3 p.m. in the Georgian Bay area has been found dead.

Everett Freeman, of Seguin Township, was camping with his family in Totem Pole Bay on Huckleberry Island when he went missing.

He was located deceased on Saturday, Aug. 13 at around 8 p.m.

The search has concluded and no foul play is suspected, West Parry Sound Detachment OPP said in an news release.

Members of that detachment along with the OPP Emergency Response Team, Marine Unit, three Canine Units, OPP Aviation Services and the OPP Underwater Search & Recovery Unit, McDougall Township Carling Township Fire Departments, Canadian Coast Guard, and Joint Rescue Co-ordination Center all assisted in the search.