

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A nine-year-old boy is presumed to have drowned after he fell through the ice on Lake Erie on Saturday afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Haldimand County OPP said they were called to the area of Peacock Point, approximately 50 km south of Hamilton, at around 4:30 p.m.

Const. Rodney LeClair said three youths were on the ice off the shoreline when two of them fell into the water.

LeClair said an eight-year-old boy was rescued while the nine-year-old boy did not resurface.

The search for the boy turned into a recovery mission Saturday night.

OPP said recovery efforts will continue on Sunday morning.