

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say they have arrested a teenage boy in Winnipeg in connection with the death of his mother, whose body sat in a Toronto home for at least two months before it was found.

Police say they were called to the home for a report of a death inside.

On Thursday, they told reporters that they have now classified the death of the woman as a homicide.

The boy, who cannot be identified per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested in Manitoba some time ago, police said.

He has since been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Police told CTV News Toronto the accused male is the son of the victim.

Investigators at the scene told CTV News Toronto that the woman’s body had been inside the home undiscovered for at least two months.

Police have named the victim but CP24 is not naming her as it may identify the accused.