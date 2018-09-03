

The Canadian Press





OXFORD COUNTY, Ont. - Provincial police say charges are pending against a boy after a note was found allegedly containing threats against a number of southwestern Ontario schools.

Police say they received a threats complaint early Monday afternoon from a concerned citizen.

They say the complainant had found a note containing threats against several schools in the Thames Valley District School Board and one in the Grand Erie District School Board.

Investigators say a boy was arrested late Monday afternoon.

They say there is no threat to public safety.

Police did not reveal the nature of the alleged threats and say the investigation is ongoing.