A young boy is dead and two people, including an OPP officer, have sustained serious injuries after after an altercation following a collision in a rural area east of Lindsay, Ont.

In a news release, Ontario Provincial Police said members of the Peterborough County Detachment were initially called to the town of Trent Lakes shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday for a domestic dispute involving a firearm.

The OPP said officers attempted to stop a vehicle involved in the dispute, which resulted in a collision on Pigeon Lake Road.

There was an altercation between the male driver and the officers following the crash, police said.

According to the province’s Special Investigations Unit, which has invoked its mandate, the man was shot by police during the interaction.

He was subsequently taken into custody and was transported to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries.

A young boy was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the incident, the SIU said, though it is not yet clear how he died.

An OPP officer sustained serious injuries and was also transported to a hospital in Toronto, where he is now in stable condition.

Kawartha Lakes police and York Regional Police will be assisting the OPP in their investigation.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.