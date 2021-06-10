An 11-year-old boy has died after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle across a Highway 407 on-ramp in Markham Thursday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police said the child was apparently struck while crossing the on-ramp connecting the northbound lanes of Warden Avenue to the eastbound lanes of Highway 407 just after 4 p.m.

The boy was taken to hospital in critical condition but later died in hospital, police tweeted early Friday morning.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Police are appealing for any possible witnesses to come forward.