Boy dies after being struck while riding bike near Hwy. 407 ramp in Markham
Police investigate after a child was struck by a car while riding a bike in Markham. (Twitter/OPP Highway Safety Division)
Published Thursday, June 10, 2021 5:24PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 11, 2021 6:21AM EDT
An 11-year-old boy has died after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle across a Highway 407 on-ramp in Markham Thursday afternoon.
Ontario Provincial Police said the child was apparently struck while crossing the on-ramp connecting the northbound lanes of Warden Avenue to the eastbound lanes of Highway 407 just after 4 p.m.
The boy was taken to hospital in critical condition but later died in hospital, police tweeted early Friday morning.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.
Police are appealing for any possible witnesses to come forward.