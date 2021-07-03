A boy is in life-threatening condition after being pulled from a pool in Caledon Saturday afternoon, according to Peel paramedics.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a drowning at a residence on St. Andrews Road, near The Grange Side Road.

Paramedics said a boy was pulled out of a pool without vital signs.

Bystanders performed CPR and the boy had a heart rate when paramedics arrived.

He was transferred to a local hospital in life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

This is a developing news story.