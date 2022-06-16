Boy in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Thorncliffe Park
Published Thursday, June 16, 2022 8:13PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 16, 2022 10:05PM EDT
An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Thorncliffe Park on Thursday evening.
Toronto police said it occurred at the intersection of Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard shortly after 7:30 p.m.
Police told CP24 that the boy was riding his bicycle in the crosswalk when he was hit by a car.
He was rushed to SickKids Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said the driver remained at the scene.