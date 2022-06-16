An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Thorncliffe Park on Thursday evening.

Toronto police said it occurred at the intersection of Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Police told CP24 that the boy was riding his bicycle in the crosswalk when he was hit by a car.

He was rushed to SickKids Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.