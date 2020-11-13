Boy in life-threatening condition after falling through skylight of North York school
Toronto police are at a North York school after a boy fell through a skylight.
Published Friday, November 13, 2020 6:07PM EST
A 14-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital after falling through a skylight at a school in North York.
Emergency crews were called to Victoria Park Collegiate in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Parkwoods Village Drive shortly before 5:30 p.m.
Toronto paramedics said the boy was transported to trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
More to come.