Boy injured after being shot with pellet gun in Rexdale: police
Published Saturday, October 17, 2020 8:54PM EDT
A boy was taken to hospital after being shot with a pellet gun in Rexdale Saturday night, Toronto police say.
Officers were called to the area of Islington Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard.
Toronto paramedics said they transported a male patient to a local hospital and described his injuries as not serious.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.